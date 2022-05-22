KRS Capital Management LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.50. 2,705,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

