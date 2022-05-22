Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KURA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $839.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

