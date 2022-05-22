Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Tops $682.38 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Kusama has a market cap of $682.38 million and approximately $60.92 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $80.56 or 0.00265663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.68 or 0.09789346 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 540.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00482312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.