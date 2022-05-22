Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Trading 5% Higher

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. 451,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,175,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

