Landbox (LAND) Price Up 65.7% This Week

Landbox (LAND) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $76,311.22 and $1.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 65.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.03 or 0.21910515 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.94 or 0.00489710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

