Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Las Vegas Sands worth $44,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 909,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. CBRE Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

