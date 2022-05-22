Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LYSFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on June 17th

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3389 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $18.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYSFY. Nordea Equity Research lowered Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 65.00 to 68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

