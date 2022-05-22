Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LYSFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on June 17th

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3389 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $18.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYSFY. Nordea Equity Research lowered Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 65.00 to 68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (Get Rating)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

