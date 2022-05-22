Levolution (LEVL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,825.00

Levolution (LEVL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $27,825.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,084.80 or 1.00033174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

