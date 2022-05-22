LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.28.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

