Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 80 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.
AVGO traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $543.19. 4,025,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $449.34 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.89.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
