Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $920.78.

TSLA stock traded down $45.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $663.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,195,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,001,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $929.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $965.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $571.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

