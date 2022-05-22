Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,657 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.09. 3,430,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.63.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

