Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,329,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,030. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

