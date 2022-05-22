Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 25,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.47. 31,250,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,176,136. The company has a market cap of $294.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

