Loki Hits Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,027.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,013.33 or 0.06704917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00237331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.83 or 0.00658832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.19 or 0.00600084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00069277 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004528 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.