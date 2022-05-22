Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,474. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

