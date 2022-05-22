Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 79 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 194 ($2.39) to GBX 79 ($0.97) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Made.com Group from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Made.com Group has a one year low of GBX 47.29 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 214.44 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £203.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

