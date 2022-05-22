MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.03.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.51 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$15.75 and a 52-week high of C$29.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 36.55 and a current ratio of 36.88.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5567281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$450,022.50. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395 over the last ninety days.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.