MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $307,372.00

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00004981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $307,372.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.52 or 0.10695652 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 491.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00485542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008612 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

