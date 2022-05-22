MAI Capital Management Has $431,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of VFC opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

