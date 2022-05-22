Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $80.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 115,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

