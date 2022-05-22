Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.44

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.44 and traded as low as $23.49. Mannatech shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 5,922 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

