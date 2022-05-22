Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRKR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut Marker Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of MRKR opened at $0.33 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.