Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Raised by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $60,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.