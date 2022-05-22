Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $336.18. 3,428,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

