Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $148,499.14 and $29.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,231.25 or 1.00072416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00204888 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00088959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00233729 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars.

