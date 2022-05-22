McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of McDonald’s worth $3,435,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $233.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

