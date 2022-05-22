McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.91. 3,208,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

