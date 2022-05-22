Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

