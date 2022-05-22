Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.53. 5,335,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.