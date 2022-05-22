Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $114,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

