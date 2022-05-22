Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $113.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.20.
MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 340,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01.
In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,661 shares of company stock worth $9,068,227. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
