Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $113.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.20.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 340,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,661 shares of company stock worth $9,068,227. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.