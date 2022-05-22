Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MACK opened at $5.25 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.68.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
