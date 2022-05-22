Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MACK opened at $5.25 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $124,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.