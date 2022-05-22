Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

