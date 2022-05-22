Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.1% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $138,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 72.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $193.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,438,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. The stock has a market cap of $523.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average of $263.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

