Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.23.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Methanex by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $21,752,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEOH stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 372,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.