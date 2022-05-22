Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,238.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,320.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,441.75. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $40,548,884. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.