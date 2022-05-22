Mint Club (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $923,626.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

