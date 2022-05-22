Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,818 shares during the period.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 821,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,497. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

