Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,815,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,044,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $178.14 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

