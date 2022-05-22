Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $204.78 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.69 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

