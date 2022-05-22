MKT Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,644,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

