MKT Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $566,271,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $157,699,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,478 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,684,986 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

