MKT Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,621,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

