MMOCoin (MMO) Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,891.21 and $20.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

