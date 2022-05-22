MonaCoin Price Tops $0.65 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $42.79 million and $134,026.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars.

