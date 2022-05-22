monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stake Trimmed by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,138 shares during the period. monday.com makes up approximately 21.0% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 1.20% of monday.com worth $164,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,338.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 198,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.27. 761,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,446. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.05 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.23.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.