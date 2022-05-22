monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stake Trimmed by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,138 shares during the period. monday.com makes up approximately 21.0% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 1.20% of monday.com worth $164,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,338.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 198,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.27. 761,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,446. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.05 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.23.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.86.
monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.