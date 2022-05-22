Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) is Omega Fund Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Omega Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,938 shares during the period. Morphic comprises 8.0% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Morphic worth $56,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 399,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 128,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 242,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,501. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $858.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.46. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. Analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

