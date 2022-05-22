MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas stock opened at $363.62 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $345.33 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

