MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 287 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. AutoZone accounts for 1.0% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,771.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,040.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,975.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.11.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

